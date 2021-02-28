WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 10.8% Following Strong Earnings

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.49. 6,517,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 2,383,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,204,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,523,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of WW International by 267.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

