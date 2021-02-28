Xencor, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 247,457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xencor by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

