Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,499 shares of company stock worth $1,487,439. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.