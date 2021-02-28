XIO (XIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx.

XIO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.