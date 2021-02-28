XRP Market Cap Reaches $19.15 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $19.15 billion and $4.25 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00487037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00073074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00078370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.54 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00194416 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

