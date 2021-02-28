XTRABYTES Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $21.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.84 or 0.00456686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00069405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00074410 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00280544 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global.

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.