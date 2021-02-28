Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of YMAB opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

In related news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $2,088,432.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

