Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Update

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 1,637.9% from the January 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yeahka in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Yeahka stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Yeahka has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Yeahka Company Profile

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. The company offers one-stop payment services, which consists of app-based payment services that enables customers to accept payments using mobile apps, and pay to merchant customers through third-party e-wallets; and traditional payment services, which enables customers to accept non-cash payments that do not belong to app-based payments, including accepting card payments with traditional payment terminals.

