Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38. Yokogawa Electric has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

