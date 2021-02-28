Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.26). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 96,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,220. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,025,150. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

