Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

