Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invesco.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.