Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post $142.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.90 million and the highest is $146.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $219.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $628.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $642.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $731.71 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $826.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. Oil States International has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.20.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

