Zacks: Analysts Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

AXDX traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 245,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $595.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

