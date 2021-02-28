Zacks: Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Several research firms have commented on BUSE. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Busey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Busey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in First Busey by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Busey by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

