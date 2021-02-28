Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is $0.05. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 960,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.