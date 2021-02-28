Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce sales of $377.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.30 million and the lowest is $365.40 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $350.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

TITN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 119,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,589. The company has a market cap of $552.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $30.00.

In other news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

