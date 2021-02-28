Zacks: Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.96. 10,747,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

