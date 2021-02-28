Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CATM shares. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CATM opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 79.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.