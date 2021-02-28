Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CATY stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. 468,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,854. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,340 shares of company stock worth $842,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.