Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on WIRE. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $2,423,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $3,756,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

