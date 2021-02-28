Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report sales of $229.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.97 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $200.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $69.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

