Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

SYBT opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.