Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Wipro posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Wipro by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wipro by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Wipro by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.