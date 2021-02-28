Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $39.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.30 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $36.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $152.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $149.47 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $152.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

