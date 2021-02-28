Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vapotherm.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:VAPO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. 574,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,967. The firm has a market cap of $623.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00. Insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

