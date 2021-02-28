Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

VRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 814,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 253,901 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.