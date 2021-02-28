Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) to Hold

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $651.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

