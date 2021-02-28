Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Hold

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Steven Madden have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. This can be attributed to the company’s better-than-expected performance that continued in fourth-quarter 2020. In spite of pandemic-induced challenges, the results surpassed management’s expectations and improved sequentially. The company’s actions, including adjusting merchandise mix, enhancing digital initiatives and managing expense structure, have helped it navigate through tough environment. But store closures and limited operations in some parts did hurt the top line. Moreover, softness in wholesale business is a concern. Decline in the wholesale footwear and accessories/apparel revenues has been marring the unit’s performance. For first-quarter 2021, wholesale revenues are likely to fall but retail revenues are likely to increase.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $36.99 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 49.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,263 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $16,517,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $13,389,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $10,911,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

