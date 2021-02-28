Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.57.

AMCR stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

