Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCRB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 4.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 731,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

