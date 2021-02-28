Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to Buy

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:FLY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

