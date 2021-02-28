Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Hold

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $185,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $219,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

