Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Shares of ORTIF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

