Zacks Investment Research Upgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGNX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

