Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

