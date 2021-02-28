Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to “Buy”

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

