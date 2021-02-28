Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits Market Cap of $465,139.54

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $465,139.54 and approximately $4,300.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00705456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00027182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00030120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

