Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 499.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $161.33 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $2,344,120.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $960,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,327.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,616 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,399. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

