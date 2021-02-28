Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

