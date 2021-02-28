Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $205.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average of $167.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,714.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

