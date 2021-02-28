Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $74.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZYME. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

