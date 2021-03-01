$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. 40,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.