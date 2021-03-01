$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

NYSE:NGL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.60. 3,385,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $335.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

