$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. Casella Waste Systems also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Insiders sold a total of 56,629 shares of company stock worth $3,386,196 in the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,118. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

