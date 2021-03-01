$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Switch posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Switch.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at $36,069,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 25.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 1,595,592 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,578 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Switch by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Switch by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 952,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

