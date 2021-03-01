-$0.05 EPS Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). Aspen Group reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,004.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aspen Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 223,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,351. The firm has a market cap of $234.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

