$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,394,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,996,175 shares of company stock valued at $30,787,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $50,890,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $45,041,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

