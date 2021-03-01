-$0.09 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Twilio reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.50.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $403.00. 9,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,713. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.72. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -142.71 and a beta of 1.51.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

