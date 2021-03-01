$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Owen J. Sullivan purchased 7,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at $724,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $132,054. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

